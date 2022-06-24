American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,950 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

