Payden & Rygel Sells 77,500 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,500 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 18.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.8% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

