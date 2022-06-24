Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys 5,022 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

