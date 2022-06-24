QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.09 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.62.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

