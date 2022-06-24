Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $720,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $149.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.37. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.