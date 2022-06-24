LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $26.44 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 3.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $149.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.91 and its 200 day moving average is $146.37. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

