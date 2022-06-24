Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,345 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,345 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.