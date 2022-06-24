Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 106.1% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

NYSE:DE opened at $297.51 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $295.59 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $364.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

