Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $132.08 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

