Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $85.21 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $358.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

