The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 19.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 35,158 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kroger by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $447,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 9.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 696,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

