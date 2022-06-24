Payden & Rygel Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Payden & Rygel reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,540 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $34,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 12.7% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 154.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 715,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,841 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $149.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.37. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

