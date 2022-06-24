Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,388 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $118.24 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.23 and a 200-day moving average of $148.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on Prologis in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

