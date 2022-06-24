Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $63.09 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,436 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises about 5.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $63,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

CM opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.26.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

