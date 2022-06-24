InTrack Investment Management Inc Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $96.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

