InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 695 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 853,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,744,000 after purchasing an additional 218,780 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 350.0% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

