Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 120.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 68,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 37,490 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 556.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $92.93 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.61.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

