Community Capital Management LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Community Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on META. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,891. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $158.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.79 and a 200-day moving average of $238.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $429.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

