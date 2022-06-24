YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,410 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.