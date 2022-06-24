InTrack Investment Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

