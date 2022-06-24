Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Cummins by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $185.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.67. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

