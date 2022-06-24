FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.2% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $993,440,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP opened at $141.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52-week low of $136.49 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

