YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,406 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,006,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,454,660 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $180.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

