iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Raised by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.6% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $42,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $224.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

