YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.10 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,040 shares of company stock worth $9,237,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $158.75 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.