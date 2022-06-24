YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 597 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Netflix by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.87.

Netflix stock opened at $181.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

