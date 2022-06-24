Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after buying an additional 49,989 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $41.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

