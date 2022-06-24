Chemung Canal Trust Co. Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $123.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.36. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $338.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

