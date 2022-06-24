Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 133.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,666 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

