Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Medical Properties Trust worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

