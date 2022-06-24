Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.