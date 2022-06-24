Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 650 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 550,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.11 and a one year high of $178.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day moving average is $145.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

