Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,544,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.21.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

