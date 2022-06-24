General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,932 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 855,445 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

