Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 722 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,248 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $22,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Illumina by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.92.

ILMN opened at $193.55 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,448 shares of company stock worth $1,873,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.