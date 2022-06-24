The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,209 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Mosaic by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,577. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MOS opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

