Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $92.00 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

