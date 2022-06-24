Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $316.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.14 and a 200 day moving average of $352.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

