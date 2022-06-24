CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in CrowdStrike by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $174.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of -221.39 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.97.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.