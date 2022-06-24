Glassman Wealth Services Sells 477 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,374 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,033,000. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,085 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 2,508,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

