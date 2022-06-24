Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $23,937,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,049,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 273,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 137,906 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

