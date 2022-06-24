Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Increased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 230,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.0% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 187,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 433,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,351,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.88. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.