UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 91,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,412,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.2% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 288,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $147,040,000 after purchasing an additional 87,047 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $499.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

