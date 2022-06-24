Payden & Rygel Has $46.41 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $46,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $499.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $495.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.14. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

