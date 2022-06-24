Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 207,358 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

