Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $531,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

