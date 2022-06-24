LGT Capital Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,370 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $87,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after acquiring an additional 763,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after acquiring an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.10 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $226.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

