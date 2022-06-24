Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 895 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.85 and a 200-day moving average of $168.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.61 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

