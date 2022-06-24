Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Danaher by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,233 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Danaher by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $255.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.11. The company has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

