Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,923 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

